CNG hiked to ₹51.99/kg in Mumbai, piped gas to ₹31.79/scm

The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has announced to hike the base price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by 32 paise and piped natural gas (PNG) by 23 paise from July 1.

After the revision, CNG will cost ₹51.99 per kg, while PNG will now cost ₹31.79/standard cubic meter (SCM) and ₹37.39/scm for the first and second slabs, respectively. The price revision will be have an impact on 6.25 lakh motorists and more than 7 lakh households. There are around 44,500 taxis, 2.12 lakh autorickshaws and 1,800 BEST buses which ply on CNG.

MGL has attributed this hike to an increase in the tariff at its Trombay RCF pipeline and Uran-Thal-Usar pipeline from ₹1.04 /million British thermal unit (MMBTU) to ₹25.15/MMBTU and ₹3.49/MMBTU to ₹.03/MMBTU, respectively.

“Even after the above revision, MGL’s CNG continues to offer savings of about 51% and 22% as compared to petrol and diesel respectively at current price levels in Mumbai,” read the company statement.

With the hike in the prices, the unions are likely to push their demand for the hike in the per km rate of taxis and rickshaws more vigorously. The unions have been demanding hikes of ₹3 for taxis and ₹6 for autorickshaws in the basic rate for the first 1.5km.

