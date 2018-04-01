CNG, piped cooking gas rates hiked in Mumbai from today

The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) used by households for cooking, effective Sunday onwards.

The price has been increased by Rs1.23 per kg for CNG and Rs1.04 per standard cubic metre (SCM) for PNG in Mumbai.

After the hike, the CNG which was earlier priced at Rs42.63 per kg will now be Rs44.22 per kg. PNG which was earlier priced at Rs25.69 per SCM for the first slab and Rs31.29 per SCM for the will be priced at Rs26.87 per SCM and Rs32.47 per SCM respectively. An MGL release states, “In view of the increase in MGL’s gas purchase costs , MGL is constrained to increase the basic price of CNG and PNG.”

MGL stated that the increase would have a marginal impact of Rs0.05 per km and Rs0.06 per km on the per km running costs of autorickshaws and taxis. “Even after the revision, MGL’s CNG continues to offer savings of about 61% and 35% as compared to petrol and diesel respectively at current price levels in Mumbai.” The price revision will affect nearly nine lakh households and 5.6 lakh CNG vehicles in the city.

However, taxi unions said the hike will not affect the drivers heavily. “The CNG price hike is marginal. There would be an increase of close to eight paise on the overall filling of the tank for both taxis and autorickshaws. We will not demand for any fare hike,” said AL Quadros, leader of Mumbai Taximen Union (MTU).