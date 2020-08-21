Convert Covid beds for monsoon-related ailments: BMC to pvt hospitals

mumbai

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 11:18 IST

During monsoon,there is a spike in malaria and dengue cases in Mumbai. Seasonal diseases like leptospirosis, typhoid, gastroenteritis and cholera also strike during monsoon.

Also read: Highest monsoon rain of season recorded last week, says IMD

To ensure that those suffering from monsoon-related ailments receive proper medical treatment, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed all private nursing homes, clinics and dispensaries to convert Covid beds for non-Covid patients.

BMC deputy executive health officer Daksha Shah said, “The process of Covid patients being admitted in jumbo facilities has been simplified and there are enough beds in Covid care facilities for Covid cases. Directing small nursing homes to convert beds from Covid to non-Covid is more of a preventive measure.”

Jumbo facilities were earlier conceptualised and built by BMC as Covid care centres (CCC-1 and CCC-2) to quarantine high-risk contacts and asymptomatic patients. They were then converted into dedicated Covid health centres (DCHC) with oxygen beds, and dedicated Covid hospitals (DCH) with ICU beds.

As of August 19, the total hospital-bed capacity for Covid patients in the city was 17, 331 of which 9,236 beds are vacant. BMC has additional 23, 47beds in CCC-2 facilities and 50,077 beds in CCC-1 facilities.