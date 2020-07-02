Cop succumbs to Covid three months before retirement; city police toll 40

mumbai

A 57-year-old head constable from Pydhonie police station died of Covid-19 taking the number of casualty in city police to 40. So far, a total of 62 policemen have died of Covid-19 in the state police force with more than 4,700 policemen testing positive.

The head constable, who was set to retire from service in September this year, was asked not to report to duty as he was aged above 55 years and also had hypertension. However, a few days ago he started showing some symptoms of Covid-19 and underwent the test which revealed him to be positive.

“He was admitted to GT Hospital five days ago. He recently experienced severe breathing issue and had to be put on ventilator support. On Wednesday, he succumbed to the disease,” confirmed Subhash Dudhgaonkar, senior inspector of Pydhonie police station.

It is still not certain how he contracted the virus, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Pranay Ashok said so far 2,843 Mumbai Police personnel have been tested positive, of whom only 551 policemen are undergoing treatment while 2,252 have recovered. Of the recovered cops, 1,427 have resumed duty.

Kalina Covid care centre treated over 1,000 cops

City police on Thursday thanked the healthcare team at Covid care centre, Kole Kalyan, Kalina for successfully treating more than 1,000 Mumbai Police personnel and policemen from other units at the dedicated facility.

The four Covid care centres for police personnel in the city helped in effective treatment of hundreds of policemen and bringing down the number of Covid-19 patients in the force.

5,638 booked, 2,761 arrested

Continuing its action against those violating lockdown rules, the Mumbai Police booked 5,638 people and arrested 2,761 of them in the past four days. “Strict action is being taken to ensure that the contagious disease is not further spread given the multiple relaxations in the lockdown under Mission Begin Again,” said a senior police officer.

26,720 vehicles impounded since 2km rule imposed

City police have impounded 26,720 vehicles since Sunday, the day the Mumbai Police imposed a 2-km radius movement restriction for citizens across the entire city. This includes seizure of 13,523 two-wheelers. On Sunday more than 14,000 vehicles were impounded by the police for various lockdown violations.

Medical store owner duped

Powai police booked an unidentified person for posing as an Army officer to cheat a medical and general store owner to the tune of ₹20,000.

The accused had ordered hand sanitiser, mask and hand gloves and had sent a QR code to the shop owner for the payment and duped him. The 28-year-old medical shop owner told the police that on June 30 her father received a call from the accused stating that he wanted to purchase medical kits to distribute to his department officials. He ordered sanitiser, hand gloves and masks worth ₹83,000.

Saying that he wanted to make the payment online, the accused sent a QR code to the victim’s number asking them to scan it to receive ₹83,000 in their account. However, when the owner scanned the code, she lost ₹20,000.

After this, she approached Powai police, following which a case was registered under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code as well as relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Motor training school owners booked

Marine Drive police have booked four people including owners of Vaidya motor training school and Aman motor training school and seized a total 14 cars and 44 bikes for violating lockdown norms. The incident occurred on June 29 when a patrolling van noticed that trainers of these motor training schools were training the people during lockdown, said deputy commissioner of police of zone 2, Rajiv Jain.

“They were booked for violating lockdown norms and called for inquiry,” said an officer from Marine Drive police station.