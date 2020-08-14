e-paper
Mumbai News

Cop suspended for drinking, misbehaving with locals in uniform

mumbai Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:05 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

A woman constable from Juhu police station has been suspended from service for allegedly consuming alcohol and misbehaving with local residents of Moragaon in Juhu while she was in her police uniform.

According to Juhu police officer, the constable, Sneha Suresh Patil, was deployed at Iskcon temple in Juhu for security purposes. “On July 24, she was in the morning shift and she committed the act after her completed her shift,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Following the incident, a complaint was made to her seniors including Pandharinath Wavhal, senior inspector of Juhu police station; Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP, zone 9; and Manoj Kumar Sharma, additional commissioner of police (west region).

Upon inquiry in to the incident, she was found guilty, following which disciplinary action was taken against her and later she was suspended from service, said the officer.

