Couple arrested for kidnapping 1-year-old child from Kurla

mumbai

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:42 IST

The Oshiwara and Kurla police, in a joint operation, arrested a couple for kidnapping a year-old child from Kurla area, on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused committed the offence as they were not able to conceive.

The accused Ibrahim Asaduddin Ali, 32 and Reshma Ibrahim Ali, 30, already knew the mother of the child. They kept a close watch on her before kidnapping her child.

The accused following the arrest told police that on August 18, they took the child and her mother for shopping at Kurla (West), where they purchased a dress for the child. Ibrahim then took the child under the pretext of getting her chocolate, and when he did not return after 15-20 minutes, Reshma asked the mother to wait, and that she would go and search for him. The couple then escaped from the area.

The mother after waiting for some time registered an FIR with Kurla police station.

“Following a complaint by Karishma Aslam Ali we registered an FIR under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code,” Dattatray Shinde, senior police inspector at Kurla police station.

An alert was sent out to all police stations. Based on the location of the accused a team of police officers from Oshiwara traced them to Jogeshwari.

Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector from Oshiwara police station said, “Our detection team assisted Kurla police and we tracked his location to Ajit Glass Garden Road in Jogeshwari where we laid a trap and arrested Ibrahim.”

The accused has revealed that the kid was with his wife at Malwani. Reshma was then arrested from Malwani and the child was brought back safely.