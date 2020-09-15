Covid-19 deaths in Maharashtra police force cross 200-mark

mumbai

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 14:43 IST

Eight policemen died of coronavirus in the last 48 hours across Maharashtra, taking the death toll in the state police past the 200-mark. The number of stand in the forces stands at 202.

Some 371 fresh cases of infection have been reported in the Maharashtra police in the last 24 hours.

The policemen who died in the last two days were from Thane, Jalgaon, Ratnagiri and Nagpur districts.

As per the details shared by Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general of police (Law and Order), total cases of Covid-19 infection in the state police force is now at 19,756. Out of these, 15,830 policemen have recovered. Some 3,724 policemen are active patients and are undergoing treatment at various public, private hospitals and Covid care facilities.

Out of the 202 policemen deaths reported, 20 were of the officer rank.

“Most of the policemen who lost battle with Coronavirus had co-morbidities such as diabetes, blood pressure. Covid mortality is seen higher in policemen in age group 48-58,” said a senior police official.