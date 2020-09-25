Covid-19 in Maharashtra: 93% cases and 94% deaths from 20 districts

mumbai

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 00:01 IST

The state on Thursday reported 19,164 Covid-19 infections, taking the tally to 1,282,963.

In four days this week, the daily caseload average was 18,850, a dip from the 21,190 for whole of last week. Also, the number of recovered cases inched towards the 1 million mark to stand at 973,214.

The state also clocked 459 new fatalities, taking the toll to 34,345. With 2,163 infections on Thursday, Mumbai’s caseload touched 192,427. The case fatality rate (CFR) of the state stood at 2.68%, second highest in the country after Punjab.

Of the state’s total 36 districts, 92.91% or 11.92 lakh cases and 94% or 32,284 deaths were reported in 20 districts, statistics revealed.

Of the 459 fatalities reported on Thursday, 256 were from the past two days, 125 were from over past week and remaining 78 were from the period before it, according to the state health department.

A total of 54 fatalities were from Mumbai, 49 from Pune (26 in city, 11 in rural parts and 12 Pimpri-Chichwad), 47 from Nagpur (including 30 in Nagpur city) and 29 from Jalgaon.

Pune remained the highest contributor to the daily caseload with 3,555 cases, which included 1,572 cases in city, 1,238 in rural parts and 745 in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Other key districts Nagpur and Nashik logged 1,571 and 1,231 new cases respectively.

During the video conference with prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the state has been asked to concentrate on these districts. District administrations have now been asked to increase the tracing of suspected patients. Besides Pune and Thane; Kolhapur, Satara, Solapur, Sangli, Chandrapur, Nagpur were some of the worst- affected districts identified. The local authorities have also been directed to implement the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ drive effectively, so that the vulnerable section of the society is tapped early.

“Prime minister Narendra Modi has asked the state administration to focus on 20 districts with high number of cases. The CMO has been asked to monitor situations on a regular basis by contacting officials at the tehsil level in these districts. Dedicated officials are being appointed to monitor the situation in these districts to ensure that the situation is brought under control at the earliest. Districts are being directed to ramp up health facilities with adequate number of beds, oxygen supply and ventilators and at the same time, go for massive tracing of contacts. By doing this, the district administrations would be able to contain the spread,” said an official from the health department.

State health minister Rajesh Tope, who was on the Vidarbha tour on Thursday, said the district administrations have been directed to increase tests and go for more tracing of suspected contacts. “The state average of tests is 40,000 per million, which needs to be maintained by all districts. The ones with fewer tests per million have been directed to increase them so that the spread is arrested,” he said.

Against the state average of 44,622 tests per million, as many as 29 districts are below it. In 20 districts, the average was less than 30,000 tests per million population.

2,17,364 patients have reported to have been recovered from the infection in past ten days, taking the tally of the recovered patients to 9.73 lakh. This has translated into the recovery rate reaching 75.86% from 70.16% ten days ago. State has 2,72,993 active patients, including the highest (60,146) in Pune district.

State conducted 83,602 tests in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 22.92%. 18.84 lakh Covid-19 patients are home quarantined, while 33,412 are institutionally quarantined.