e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Covid-19: Maharashtra crosses 6 lakh mark; 228 die, 11,391 recover

Covid-19: Maharashtra crosses 6 lakh mark; 228 die, 11,391 recover

The state’s coronavirus count rose to 6,04,358 after 8,493 fresh cases were reported, while 228 new deaths took the fatality tally to 20,265, he said.

mumbai Updated: Aug 17, 2020 20:32 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Mumbai
A man wearing a protective mask pours bird feed on to the ground at a deserted Gateway of India in Mumbai.
A man wearing a protective mask pours bird feed on to the ground at a deserted Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Bloomberg)
         

Maharashtra on Monday crossed the six lakh mark with the addition of 8,493 new cases of Covid- 19, while 228 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official.

The state’s coronavirus count rose to 6,04,358 after 8,493 fresh cases were reported, while 228 new deaths took the fatality tally to 20,265, he said.

Also, 11,391 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered cases to 4,28,514. There are 1,55,268 active cases in the state, the official added.

Mumbai reported 753 new cases and 40 deaths, taking its tally to 1,29,479 and the toll to 7,173, he said.

The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 17,704, he added.

Pune city reported 919 new cases along with 26 deaths, pushing up its Covid-19 tally to 80,407 and the toll to 2,077, the official said.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,04,358, new cases 8,493, deaths 20,265, discharged 4,28,514, active cases 1,55,268, people tested so far 32,06,248.

tags
top news
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
Democrats to kick off convention with Bernie Sanders, Michelle Obama’s addresses
Democrats to kick off convention with Bernie Sanders, Michelle Obama’s addresses
Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra goes past 6-lakh mark with 8k plus cases
Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra goes past 6-lakh mark with 8k plus cases
Demise of Pandit Jasraj leaves deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM Modi
Demise of Pandit Jasraj leaves deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM Modi
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In