Covid-19 outbreak at children’s homes in Mumbai: Human rights body asks state to form panel for better implementation of steps to prevent spread of virus

mumbai

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:59 IST

After more than 60 residents of two children’s homes in Mankhurd were tested positive for Covid-19 in the past two months, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has asked the government to form a monitoring committee comprising experts to ensure better implementation of measures to prevent the virus spread and care of specially-abled children at such facilities.

HT had first reported on July 26 about the Covid-19 outbreak at the Mankhurd Children’s Home. Recently, 23 residents of Mankhurd Mentally Deficient Children’s Home (MDCH) had also tested positive for Covid-19 and are undergoing treatment at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Covid care centre.

Taking cognisance of the matter on a complaint filed by former Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kirit Somaiya, over the poor Covid-19 management at the children’s homes, the commission passed an order stating, “What is disturbing is the fact that no proper explanation has come on record as to how the inmates of the homes got infected, as a vague explanation has been put forth on record by submitting that they might have come in contact with an outsider and got infected. This is somewhat not acceptable as had the management properly implemented the guidelines of GR (government resolution) of April 21, 2020 and June 29, 2020 such mishap could have been avoided.”

MA Sayeed, acting chairperson of State Human Rights Commission, on Thursday in an order under section 18 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, recommended the chief secretary of Maharashtra to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of the minister for Women and Child Welfare and Social Justice, with a team of experts, including “persons of outstanding repute and having work in social area to monitor the functioning and management of shelter homes for such children including mentally affected and disabled children throughout the state of Maharashtra, so as to due and proper implementations of government’s rules and guidelines related to management and control of the Covid-19 situation and maintain a strict vigil over the safety of the children.”

Somaiya said, “In the order, the commission has expressed its displeasure over the present situation [at the children’s home].”

In July-August, 43 specially-abled children and staff at Mankhurd MDCH were tested positive for Covid-19. Recently, 23 residents, including 10 children who had previously recovered from the virus, were also tested positive later. Authorities are still trying to ascertain if the 10 children are infected again or if they are tested ‘false positive’.