Covid-19 vaccine dry run held, but with minor glitches in Navi Mumbai

Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 00:30 IST

The vaccine dry run held in Navi Mumbai on Friday helped the administration to understand that many minor mistakes could lead to inconvenience and time consumption during the vaccination drive.

Friday’s rehearsal also saw one error in entering the PAN card details wherein other identifications have to be used while minor glitches in communicating the time and day to those registered for the actual drive were observed.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) chief, Abhijit Bangar, said that the dry run was actually to train the staff and there was a lot to be learnt.

Bangar said, “We discussed all the issues faced and how to tackle them. The waiting room had only ten chairs kept for the dry run but the officials realised that at least 50 per cent chairs of the total people going to turn up should be placed. When the message about the vaccination is sent to registered people, it only says about the day and date but not the time. So, there are chances of maximum people turning up during the first two hours, like during the elections.

“So, if 100 people are being called for vaccination, 50-60 chairs should be placed at the waiting area. At the observation room, 10 chairs are enough as the vaccinated person would leave after the 30-minute observation period. The patient should not leave the place confused, hence the person attending the patient should give proper information about what should be done in case of any issue post vaccination and where he should go.

“With this drive, the supervisors have also got an idea of how the rooms need to be managed and that the rooms would have to be made ready well before the time of vaccination. There were also issues wherein people don’t bring the same document that was used for registration. We instruct everyone to get the same document but even if they fail to get, no one would be turned away due to that. If the identity is established with other documents, even then the vaccination would be given,” Bangar said.

In another incident, the PAN card details of one of the patients entered in the portal was incorrect due to which the verification of the person had to be done using his Aadhaar card.

Dr Ratnaprabha Chavan, medical officer in-charge of the vaccination drive, said, “After entering the PAN card details, the portal asks if the person has an Aadhaar card. Since it was mentioned as ‘Yes’ we could complete the verification process using the Aadhaar card,”

Kunal Warule, a nurse of NMMC and a dummy patient in the dry run, said, “The process began with the verification of people. All were seated in chairs by maintaining social distancing. After the verification, we headed to the vaccination room wherein the vaccinator verified us via a portal. The vaccinator informed about four key things that included information on vaccine, to follow Covid norms even though vaccinated, should check for any problem faced post vaccination and we should go to the nearby urban health centre in case the problem persists.”

The ‘patients’ were also informed that after a month they would again receive a message for another dose. “Post vaccination, each one received a message regarding the successful immunisation and the details of the person who vaccinated them and information on where to go if any problem arises post vaccination,” Bangar said.