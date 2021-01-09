e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Covid-19 vaccine dry run helped understand challenges: Thane collector

Covid-19 vaccine dry run helped understand challenges: Thane collector

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s vaccination drive started late, though proper arrangement for following the vaccination protocols was made within the centre, said one of the beneficiaries on the condition of anonymity

mumbai Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 00:19 IST
Ankita Menon
Ankita Menon
TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma said that civic body will be conducting dry run in all the 15 vaccination centres from Saturday.
TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma said that civic body will be conducting dry run in all the 15 vaccination centres from Saturday.(Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
         

The Thane district authorities claimed that the dry run conducted in three of its centres – Diva, Shahapur and Thane Civil Hospital – went smoothly without glitches.

“We managed to complete it within the stipulated two hours, the staff also learnt the procedure and this will be helpful to conduct the vaccination. This dry run has helped understand the challenges,” said Rajesh Narvekar, Thane district collector.

Read more:Covid-19 vaccination mock drill across Thane, Navi Mumbai today

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) vaccination drive started late, though proper arrangement for following the vaccination protocols was made within the centre, said one of the beneficiaries on the condition of anonymity.

Dr Vipin Sharma, TMC chief, said, “We will be conducting a dry run in all the 15 vaccination centres within Thane civic body from Saturday.”

top news
In MEA’s clear-cut message to US, a reminder on S-400 deal
In MEA’s clear-cut message to US, a reminder on S-400 deal
JP Nadda to launch BJP’s poll campaign for Bengal farmers on Saturday
JP Nadda to launch BJP’s poll campaign for Bengal farmers on Saturday
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
Asked police to give intelligence updates on farmers’ protests: Punjab CM
Asked police to give intelligence updates on farmers’ protests: Punjab CM
6 reasons to quit WhatsApp and pick Signal
6 reasons to quit WhatsApp and pick Signal
Mike Pompeo says US not ‘banana republic’ after mob attacks Capitol
Mike Pompeo says US not ‘banana republic’ after mob attacks Capitol
Republican Ben Sasse would consider Democratic effort to impeach Trump
Republican Ben Sasse would consider Democratic effort to impeach Trump
Amit Sadh: Don’t want to be a star but there should be place for everyone
Amit Sadh: Don’t want to be a star but there should be place for everyone
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In