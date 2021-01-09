Covid-19 vaccine: Maharashtra conducts dry run in 30 districts

mumbai

Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 01:17 IST

The Maharashtra health department on Friday conducted a dry run at 114 vaccination centres in 30 districts and 25 municipal corporation areas, amid the anticipation of the actual drive from January 13.

The state government expects the vaccination programme to be announced any time after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference on January 11. The mock run conducted across the state was to ensure preparedness of the health machinery. State health minister Rajesh Tope said the state has put up several demands before the Centre, including release of eight lakh vaccine doses in the first phase, free vaccine for the poor and marking the beneficiaries with indelible ink for identification. “Those vaccinated will be marked with indelible ink on the forefinger, similar to what we do during the voting process. A request has been made to the Centre to adopt the concept. We will implement the idea even if the Centre doesn’t accept our request,” Tope told HT.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 3,693 fresh infections, pushing the count to 1,961,975. The toll reached 49,970 after 73 casualties. Of them, 37 occurred in the past 48 hours, 14 in the past week and 22 deaths are from the period before last week, health officials said.

Following the Centre’s strategy for vaccination, the state has planned to complete the exercise in three phases. Vaccine shots will be first given to health and frontline workers and citizens above the age of 50 years and those with co-morbidities. Of the 8 lakh, 758,000 health workers from the private and public sector have been registered. The state has trained 18,000 vaccinators, and set up 4,200 centres and 3,145 cold chain systems, according to the health officials.

“We are looking to start the drive in the next eight days provided an approval and stock of vaccine from the Centre. We have sought eight lakh doses to begin with the drive that will cover the healthcare providers. The first phase is likely to be completed in a month where every day around 10,000 beneficiaries will be vaccinated,” he said.

“We want the Centre to bear the vaccine cost as well as operational cost of the drive as it is its mandate,” the health minister said. “Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will take a decision if the Centre decides not to give it for free to the poor,” he said in response to a question.

Dry run is a mock drill of the actual vaccination drive, where the entire process, right from sending messages to people, verifying identification of those who reach the health centre, giving them dummy vaccine shots and keeping them under observation is carried out. Twenty-five health workers at each camp were given dummy shots today. The exercise helps plug potential problems that might occur while conducting the vaccination drive, Tope said.

Last week, the state had conducted a small-scale dry run in four districts and two municipal corporation areas.

Mumbai clocked 654 cases on Friday, taking the count to 2,97,639. Of them, active cases are 7,927. Eleven deaths were reported taking the toll to 11,173.

The number of UK returnees who tested positive for the new variant of the coronavirus remained at 11, the same as Thursday. “Till date 4,868 UK returnees who had landed between November 15 and December 23 have been traced. RT-PCR tests have been conducted on 3,488. Of them, 75 samples were found positive and have been referred to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune to ascertain if they are infected with the new variant,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.

The state has also traced 536 contacts of all those positive to Covid-19. Of them, 18 samples have been sent to NIV Pune, he added.