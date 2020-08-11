Covid curve bends downward?

mumbai

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:33 IST

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has steadily dipped since July, an indication that the city’s coronavirus curve could be “bending downward”, according to health experts. Active cases are calculated by deducting the number of recovered patients and fatalities from the total Covid-19 infections in Mumbai.

As of Tuesday, there are 18,887 active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, and 99,147 patients have recovered with the city’s recovery rate at 79.17%. The number of active cases stood at 29,175 on July 1. By mid-July, they had dropped to between 22,000 and 25,000, with 24,307 active infections reported on July 16 and 22,888 on July 15. The tally further dipped to 20,731 on August 1.

The recovery rate in the city, during the same period, has risen from 56% on July 1 to 70% on July 15 to 76% on August 1.

“Definitely the curve of the infection has bent. All private and public sector hospitals being involved in Covid care has made a huge impact. We are past the peak, and we can see a trend where a decline [of daily cases] is happening. Initially, it [cases curve] was stable, now it’s bending down. We can hope that in the next two to three weeks it will further dip. This is despite the open testing policy and the city being partly unlocked,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, senior doctor and a member of the task force formed by the Maharashtra government in April to control Covid-19 fatalities in the state.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Covid-19 dashboard, as of Monday, the city had 19,718 active Covid-19 cases.

Of these, 66% of patients were asymptomatic, 29% of patients had symptoms, and 5% were critical.

Fewer active cases in Mumbai have also resulted in availability of beds for serious and critical patients, said Brinelle D’Souza, co-convener of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, Mumbai. “Policymakers were earlier worried how Mumbai’s medical infrastructure would handle a sudden surge in cases, as was predicted in the beginning. The city now is equipped to handle a rise in cases, and fewer Covid-19 cases will ensure more beds will be easily available,” D’Souza said.

As of Monday, 51% of the total 20,162 beds available to treat Covid-19 patients, in hospitals and jumbo facilities across the city, were unoccupied.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in-charge of health department in BMC, said, “The trends show that BMC’s interventions are working.”