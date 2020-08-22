e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Covid impact: Five ways this year’s Ganpati festival is different

Covid impact: Five ways this year’s Ganpati festival is different

mumbai Updated: Aug 22, 2020 10:55 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustantimes
         

The annual Ganpati festival is here with entire Maharashtra geared up to celebrate it. However, the festival beginning Saturday will be celebrated differently in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are five ways the festival is different this year:

No processions: The public processions held during the first and last days of the 11-day festival will be missed on the streets in cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. The police have prohibited any processions, which are one of the highlights of the festival.

No dhol-tasha performances: The processions are accompanied by dhol-tasha troupes, another integral part of the celebrations. The sound of hundreds of dhols mark the beginning and the end of festivities in Maharashtra. However, this year, the music is missing.

Idols smaller in height: After the government capped the Ganpati idol height at four feet, most mandals in Mumbai and Pune decided to install smaller idols.

Online darshan: To catch a glimpse of the well-known Ganapati idols like those in Lalbaugcha Raja and Dagdusheth Ganapati, devotees will have to go online instead of visiting in person. Every year, families and friends throng the pandals.

Home delivery: The idols for home installation were home-delivered by sellers to avoid crowding at stalls. The goods required for pooja were also delivered at home.

