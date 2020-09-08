Covid impact in Maharashtra: Environment situation better, but biomedical waste surged, says MPCB

mumbai

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:29 IST

Maharashtra witnessed an improvement in all environmental parameters during the four complete lockdown phases enforced by the Covid-19 pandemic between March 21 and May 31 this year, except for an unprecedented rise in biomedical waste (BMW). A study by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) through Pune-based environment consultant Technogreen Environmental Solutions, ‘Impact Evaluation of Covid Pandemic Conceptualized by on Environmental Attributes’, published on July 31, was recently released on its website.

It evaluated and quantified improvements under three umbrella parameters of air, water quality and solid waste management due to restricted activities across sectors during the four pandemic-enforced lockdown (L) phases — L1 (March 25 to April 14), L2 (April 15 to May 3), L3 (May 4 to 17) and L4 (May 18 to 31).

“Though the virus has acted as an invisible enemy, the lockdown gave us the opportunity to investigate and understand environmental sustainability during nature’s corrective process. Our results can be beneficial for the scientific community and policy makers to not only assess impacts of the lockdown, but develop a corrective action plan using results as baseline or data for future research,” said Sudhir Srivastava, chairman, MPCB.

The only negative impact during lockdown restrictions saw BMW rise to an average of 90.6 tonnes per day (TPD), an increase by 45% from the average 62.5 TPD before Covid-19.

“It posed a challenge to the managers, transporters as well as facility handlers with almost 70,000 Covid-19 patients by May 31,” the report said adding that the quantity of BMW (including Covid-19) waste doubled from L1 to L4. “Even though BMW may have increased, corrective steps were taken to ensure there is proper collection, segregation, and treatment at every level across Maharashtra. Any incidental issues are monitored closely and being reviewed to ensure immediate resolution,” said Amar Supate, principal scientific officer and head of BMW management, MPCB.

The report identified 60% average improvement in air quality (particulate matter and gaseous pollutants) during the four lockdown phases, and 80-90% reduction in industrial emissions. Overall pollutant load across Maharashtra saw an 86% reduction during L1, 73% reduction in L2, 64% by L3 and 58% L4.

Air pollution sources studied included industries, thermal power plants, transport sector, and combined pollutant load from area sources (hotels, bakeries, street vendors and construction activities).

With 92,000-odd industries in Maharashtra, only 2,362 were functioning during L1 which was scaled up to 76,300 by L4. Industrial activity took a hit due to reduced use of fuel consumption from 9.5 lakh tons per day to 80% decline in L1 and by 53.8% in L4, the report said. This led to an average reduction of 83% particulate matter (PM10) and 90% for gases (sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide).

Similarly, thermal power plants were generating 21,176 megawatt-hour electricity using coal at 3.55 lakh TPD prior to lockdown with emissions ranging from 1,000TPD for PM10, 1,100TPD for SO2, and 600TPD of NOx, which fell by 27%, 24%, 15% and 11% during four lockdown phases.

The transport sector, which witnesses 472 crore km per day travelled by vehicles usually (prior to lockdown) on a road network of about 3 lakh km in Maharashtra witnessing tailpipe emissions of 667 TPD and 4,962 TPD emission from re-suspended dust, fell by 5%, 22%, 24% and 23% during the four phases. Lastly, area sources saw a decline of 98% during lockdown 1 and even by lockdown 4 was 86% for PM10 and 45% for other gases.

Meanwhile, an 80% improvement in biochemical oxygen demand (primary water quality parameter) for major river basins such as Tapi, Godavari, and other west flowing rivers was recorded. The observed improvement in water quality saw limited activity wherein 1,656 tons of BOD load was avoided during lockdown, of which 75% was reduced in rivers, 15% in seas, and remaining 10% in ponds, lakes etc.

Residential solid waste was the only major contributor towards waste management whereas a total shutdown of commercial activities and restaurants reduced overall waste burden by 58% during L1 to 35% by L4. “It can be conclusively stated that the slowdown with restrictions of activities has had a direct positive impact on almost all essential environmental attributes, except for the BMW parameter,” the report concluded.