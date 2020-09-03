Covid in Maharashtra: State sees record 1-day spike of 17,433 Covid cases; tally is 825,739

mumbai

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 00:04 IST

A day after crossing the grim mark of 800,000 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 17,433 infections (first in excess of 17,000), taking the count up to 825,739. The daily Covid-19 caseload is constantly rising in the state, which in turn has also led to a rise in active cases, crossing the 200,000 mark to 201,703. This is 24.42% of the total cases reported so far.

It took the state 51 days to complete 2 lakh active cases after crossing the 1 lakh mark on July 12, 126 days from the first infection on March 9.

The state also crossed the 25,000-mark for Covid-19 casualties after 292 deaths were reported. Of them, 201 were in the past 48 hours, another 55 deaths were from last week, while the rest 36 deaths were from the period before that, health officials said.

The death toll stood at 25,195. Along with fresh infections, the number of casualties continues to be highest across states in the country.

The case fatality rate (CFR) of the state was recorded at 3.5% on Wednesday, slightly less than Gujarat, which has the highest CFR in the country. On Tuesday, Gujarat’s CFR was 3.11% with 3,034 deaths (97,629 cases), according to statistics shared by the state medical education department.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said that they are working to bring down CFR to less than one percent.

“Of the total patients, 80% are asymptomatic, 15% have mild symptoms and only 5% are in serious condition. We have brought down CFR to 3.5% and are working to reduce it to less than 1%,” he said at Doordarshan’s Sahyadri channel on Wednesday.

The surge in cases is likely to increase further as fresh round of relaxations has come into effect from September 2. The state has allowed inter-district travel by removing a mandatory condition of e-pass required for travelling and allowed private passenger buses, mini buses to operate. It has allowed to increase the workforce in government and private offices between 30% to 50%. It has further allowed hotel, lodges and guesthouses to operate at their full strength.

“The fresh relaxations simply mean withdrawing most of the restrictions. This will allow more people to step out of their homes and expose themselves to the virus and get infected, which is our only concern,” said a senior official from state health department. “The decision to continue curbs in 19 municipal corporations declared as red zones is fair as they still contribute most of the cases,” he added.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, health secretary, said that the situation of the state is improving on all parameters.

“Situation is continuously improving on all parameters. For instance, our recovery rate that was 56.3% at end of July has improved to 72.6%; week-on-week new case growth rate has now declined to 1.93%. The case doubling rate also improved to 36.3 days, which was 26.1 days in July,” he said.

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 1,622 cases, much higher than the daily number of cases seen in August, which ranged between 900 and 1,400. Its tally reached 148,569. Of them, active cases are 20,810.

On June 27, Mumbai has reported its highest single-day spike of 2,077 cases.

City toll stands at 7,727 after 34 deathswere reported on Wednesday. Its case fatality rate (CFR) is 5.2% and discharge rate is 80.5%.

Pune city continued to contribute maximum infections in the daily caseload as it recorded 1,706 cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 104,555. Nagpur becames third highest contributor with 1,184 cases, pushing its count to 23,595.

Pimpri-Chinchwad, satellite city in Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR), also recorded 1,006 cases and its tally went up to 49,794.

Apart from them, Pune district, Jalgaon district, Satara district, Nashik city and Kalyan-Dombivli of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) continued to record high number of cases. They have recorded 902, 762, 683, 631 and 508 cases respectively.

On Wednesday, the state conducted 72,248 tests and total number of tests conducted till date are 4,284,000.

On the other side, the total number of infected patients recovered also inched close to 6-lakh after 13,959 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. Its tally stood at 598,496 recoveries.

The recovery rate improved to 72.48%, against the national average of 76.98%. Currently, 36,785 people have been kept at institutional quarantine facilities and 1,404,213 people are home quarantine across the state.