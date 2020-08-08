e-paper
CR declares mega block for Sunday

mumbai Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Central Railway (CR) will conduct a maintenance block on its railway lines on Sunday. The block will be undertaken on its mainline between Sandhurst Road and Vidyavihar railway stations on the slow line between 10am and 3pm.

On CR harbour line, maintenance block will be conducted between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Chunabhatti railway stations between 10.40am and 3.40pm.

There will be no maintenance block on Western Railway on Sunday.

