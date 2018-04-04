Crackdown on illegal online lottery: Seven arrested in Mumbai

The city crime branch on Tuesday arrested seven people for running an illegal online lottery in Goregaon.

The centre is linked to ‘Game King India’, an illegal online lottery racket, run in seven states and 15 countries across the globe.

The Mumbai cyber police recently arrested the director of Game King India, Rajendra Sahu, but the mastermind, Achal Chaurasia, is wanted.

The unit-3 crime branch, under the guidance of DCP (detection) Dilip Sawant, on Tuesday raided ‘Joker World Video Games’ on MG Road in Goregaon (West) and arrested Jayprakash Gupta, Navin Sharma, Bhagwansingh Rajput, Ashokkumar Vishwakarma, Yogesh Dubey, Prakash Kale and Vicky Nandu alias Hemal (owner of the centre).

HT had first reported about the racket in its March 25 edition.

Sanjay Saxena, joint commissioner of police, crime, said, “We are taking stern action against illegal lottery centres. More such raids will be conducted. We are taking efforts to track the mastermind.”

At the Goregaon centre, 60 lottery draws were being held every hour.

“Game King India did not take licence/permission from the government,” said inspector Jagdish Sail from unit-3.

Game King India’s system is based on a software in which customers are bound to lose the game. The owner of the company used to manipulate the software to ensure the numbers on which customers placed bets never won.

In February, eight people were jointly arrested by JJ Marg police and social service branch (SSB).

The cyber police suspect the mother server of the system was abroad.

Sources said the procedure to get lookout circulars issued against Chaurasia and his father would be initiated

soon.

The Indore police had arrested the father-son duo last year for duping people in Madhya Pradesh through the same illegal lottery.

Advocate Ajay Umapati Dubey, who represented the seven arrested accused, said, “All the accused have been falsely implicated in the case. Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code is not applicable in the case as there is no cheating.”