Crawford market accident: Accused undergoes psychological testing; claims epileptic attack ahead of crash

mumbai

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:48 IST

Sameer Ali Sayyed alias Diggy, 45, the accused arrested for killing five people in a road accident near Crawford market on August 31, was recently subjected to testing at Sir JJ Hospital, for his psychological profile. Police aim to ascertain if Sayyed has any psychological disorder or had an attack at the time of the accident.

Documents pertaining to the investigation, of which HT has a copy, state that a series of psychological tests on Sayyed had already been conducted on September 2 and 3. The medical officer at the hospital has again called him on September 7 for a follow-up.

The investigating officer in the case, police inspector Kalim Shaikh on Friday informed a local court that the police are also probing if the accused had knowingly caused the accident and killed people. For this, it is important to know what was his psychological condition was at the time of the crash.

Police are also checking if there was any terror angle to the incident. However, nothing concrete has surfaced so far.

On August 31, Sayyed was heading towards Carnac Bunder when he lost control of his car and ended up ramming into people on the street and footpath, opposite Cafe Janata restaurant, near Crawford market. Five people were killed, and three others were injured as a result. One of the survivors is still critical and is also undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Prior to the accident, Sayyed was involved in another accident in the jurisdiction of Sir JJ Marg police station on May 12. In that accident, his car had rammed into another vehicle, and a woman had sustained minor injuries. Police had then booked him and seized his vehicle. He later bought a second-hand car.

In his statement to police, Sayyed said that he had an epileptic attack ahead of the August 31 accident. However, he reportedly concealed details about his health complications from doctors at the time of his medical check-up following his arrest after the May 12 accident.

City traffic police has already decided to revoke the accused’s driving license, as they believe he is not physically and mentally fit to drive safely. Police believe if Sayyed’s driving license is not revoked, he may drive dangerously in the future and may put the lives of citizens at risk.

Sayyed, a scrap dealer by profession, was not drunk at the time of the accident. Police are awaiting a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Kalina to ascertain if he was under the influence of any drug.

He has been booked under sections 304(B)(2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 ( mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 183 (speeding) and 184 (driving dangerously) of Motor Vehicle Act.

On Friday Sayyed was remanded in police custody till September 9.