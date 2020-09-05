Crawford market mishap: Accused unfit for driving, license to be revoked permanently, says Mumbai traffic police

mumbai

he city traffic police officers have started preparing a report to request the regional transport office (RTO) to permanently revoke the driving licence of Sameer Ali Sayyed alias Diggy, 45, who was arrested by the Pydhonie police after he lost control of his car and killed five people on August 31.

After the arrest, Sayyed told police that he had an epileptic attack on Monday night, because of which he lost control over the wheels and ended up ramming into people on the street and footpath opposite Cafè Janata restaurant, the police said. Among the three victims who survived the accident, one is critical and also undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Before this, Sayyed was involved in another accident in the jurisdiction of Sir JJ Marg police on May 12. In that accident, he had crashed his vehicle into another vehicle and a woman had sustained minor injuries. The police had then booked him and seized his vehicle. Later, he had bought a second-hand car.

“Considering the nature of two accidents, including the Crawford Market accident in which five people were killed, prima facie it is clear that Sayyed is not physically and mentally fit for safe driving. He is booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Hence, we have sent the report to the RTO, strongly recommending that his driving license be permanently revoked,” said Somanth Gharge, deputy commissioner of police (local arms division-4), holding additional charge of city traffic police.

If Sayyed’s driving license is not revoked, then he may again drive the vehicle in future in the unfit condition and may put the lives of citizens at risk, Gharge added. Deputy RTO has discretionary powers and can immediately revoke the license under such circumstances. Sayyed, a scrap dealer by profession, was not drunk at the time of accident. The police are awaiting forensic report to ascertain if he was under the influence of any drug.Meanwhile, the accused was produced in court on Friday and has been remanded in police custody till September 9.

He has been booked by the police under sections 304(B)(2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 183 (speeding) and 184 (driving dangerously) of Motor Vehicle Act. He would be produced in court on Friday.