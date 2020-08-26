e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / CSMT, Churchgate railway stations to get automated control gates soon

CSMT, Churchgate railway stations to get automated control gates soon

mumbai Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:46 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

In a pilot project to reduce overcrowding in suburban railway stations, the Central and Western Railway will be introducing automated control gates on two railway stations.

The gates will be introduced in September at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Churchgate railway stations. The gates will be operated with the help of QR codes that will be given to essential services workers who are currently travelling by local trains.

This move comes as both the Central and Western Railway are working on methods to introduce social distancing inside the train compartments. Wearing of facial masks could also become compulsory inside the compartments.

“Access control is very crucial in the current situation. The control gates will be introduced as a pilot project. We will attempt to use QR code-based passes to access the gate. If successful, it will be introduced in other suburban railway stations,” said GVL Satyakumar, divisional railway manager, Western Railway.

Railway officials said introduction of these gates would be helpful during limited operation of train services. “Implementation of controlled gates is possible now when there are less trains operating with low crowds. The study will further help determine how access control can be implemented once train services resume,” said a senior railway official.

Transport experts have suggested the implementation of access control along with capacity reduction in trains, screening of passengers, location mapping of passengers as solutions for the resumption of local train services in the city.

“It is very crucial to have crowd and access control inside railway stations and local train compartments,” said transport expert AV Shenoy.

top news
Expert panel to help DRDO prepare for futuristic battles, defence needs
Expert panel to help DRDO prepare for futuristic battles, defence needs
BJP to bank on PM Modi’s development plank to fight TMC in Bengal polls
BJP to bank on PM Modi’s development plank to fight TMC in Bengal polls
Parliamentary committee business not to be leaked: Venkaiah Naidu to MPs
Parliamentary committee business not to be leaked: Venkaiah Naidu to MPs
FIR against Rhea Chakraborty over drug probe in Sushant Rajput case
FIR against Rhea Chakraborty over drug probe in Sushant Rajput case
‘I’ve done it before’: Joe Biden says he knows how to lead US through crisis
‘I’ve done it before’: Joe Biden says he knows how to lead US through crisis
SG Tushar Mehta refuses permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for criminal contempt
SG Tushar Mehta refuses permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for criminal contempt
‘Can’t have one nation-one political party system’: Mamata after seven CMs meet
‘Can’t have one nation-one political party system’: Mamata after seven CMs meet
Covid: Serum Institute begins human trials, 5 volunteers given first shot
Covid: Serum Institute begins human trials, 5 volunteers given first shot
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In