Current and former TISS students sign petition to revoke registrar’s appointment in Mumbai over social media posts

mumbai

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:27 IST

More than 1,500 current and former students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, have signed a petition asking the institute to revoke the appointment of Col. Rakesh Mohan Joshi as the registrar in view of his opinions posted on social media.

The petition, signed by students, alumni and faculty of TISS, expressed concern over the appointment owing to ‘problematic and Islamophobic’ social media posts by Joshi. They have demanded an immediate rollback of the appointment and an inquiry into the appointment.

“We demand that the decision to appoint Col RM Joshi as the Registrar at TISS must be immediately rolled back, and the governing board and administration at TISS must give due space to concerns of the students and initiate inquiry into the same,” said the petition.

“Since the appointment of Joshi, many students and faculty have been holding discussions regarding the problematic opinions that have been shared by the newly-appointed official on various social media accounts like Facebook and Twitter. The posts clearly point at Islamophobic tendencies and a complete contempt for affirmative action implemented for marginalised sections. His posts also indicate his aversive views against social activism, protests and social movements of the oppressed sections. It is shocking to find that the governing board has agreed for such an appointment without (or after) checking into the background of such an official,” it added.

The petition, started on September 1, was sent to the governing board of the institute on Monday. HT reached out to Joshi, director Shalini Bharat, dean of student affairs, Asha Banu, and dean of academic affairs, PK Shajahan, but none responded to calls or messages. Emails, too, remained unanswered.

In August, the institute appointed Joshi to the post of registrar, which was held by CP Mohankumar until then. The decision immediately drew flak from students, alumni as well as faculty members. On August 31, a student group — the Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF) — wrote to the chairperson of the governing board expressing concerns over the appointment.

In the letter, PSF president Asika VM and general secretary Ramadas KS referred to some posts allegedly shared by Joshi that vilified the Muslim minority community in the wake of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation as well as posts against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors.

Rishabh Anjankar, a 2020 graduate of TISS, said, “A person having extremely bigoted and hateful views towards critical democratic students has been appointed as registrar of a social science institute known for engaging and promoting critical thinking and intellectualism. This appointment is severely going to impact the nature of discussions, debates and dissent in the institute.”