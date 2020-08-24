Curve flattened, but 4 pockets in Dharavi still under BMC watch

mumbai

Four most densely populated slum pockets inside Dharavi – Matunga Labour Camp, Kumbharwada, Kala Killa and Koliwada – continue to be on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) watchlist, even though Dharavi flattened the Covid curve in mid-June.

For the past few days, daily covid-19 cases in Dharavi are emerging in single digits, with a few exceptions. On Saturday, five new cases were detected in Dharavi, and on Friday, three new cases were detected.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the G/North ward with jurisdiction over Dharavi, said, “BMC is watching these four slum pockets because they are very densely populated. We have very few cases from random areas now. Mostly migrated labour who have returned, or medical staff are turning positive now. But these four localities could spiral out of control very easily, so our interventions continue.”

These four slum pockets are among 13 high-risk zones that were identified by the civic body for focused interventions in April and May, when the number of cases in Dharavi peaked.

Interventions in these high-risk zones included door-to-door surveys and screening of maximum number of residents to identify those at high risk if exposed to the virus (such as people with co-morbidity, senior citizens, and those with low oxygen saturation in their bodies), and early detection of positive patients to isolate them from the community.

In August so far, Dharavi’s average doubling rate has touched 406 days, as opposed to 300 days in July, 108 days in June, 43 days in May, and 18 days in April. The average growth rate of cases in Dharavi is 0.24%, as opposed to 0.39% in July, 0.83% in June, and 4.3% in May, and 12% in April.

Until August 19, a total of 116 new cases have been reported in Dharavi in August, in comparison to 358 in July. Its peak was in May, when a total of 1,216 cases were reported, which dropped to 480 cases in June. The recovery rate in Dharavi is 87%, higher than Mumbai’s recovery rate of 80.79%.

On Thursday, Dharavi saw a sudden spike in its trend of single digit cases, when 17 new cases were reported in a single day. Dighavkar said, “A few nurses from Dharavi working at KEM and Sion hospital tested positive, and the hospital organised tests for their family members, some of whom tested positive.”