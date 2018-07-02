D-Company’s ace shooter and Chhota Shakeel’s aide Rashid Malabari caught in Abu Dhabi

An aide of underworld gangster Chhota Shakeel and an ace sharp-shooter of the D-company, Abdul Rashid Hussein, better known as Rashid Malabari, was caught in Abu Dhabi a few days ago after he jumped bail in 2014, Mumbai crime branch sources confirmed to HT.

Malabari was involved in most of the murders of rival gangster Chhota Rajan’s gang in India and abroad. He was also involved in the shooting of Chhota Rajan and Ejaz Lakdawala in Thailand. Malabari was convicted in a Karnataka police Arms Act case, and is facing trial in nearly a dozen serious crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and extortion in Karnataka and Mumbai. When he jumped bail in 2014, Malabari reportedly escaped to Bangladesh through West Bengal. After he was caught in Abu Dhabi, the crime branch said they found a Bangladeshi passport on him. “His brother in Karnataka identified the man we caught as Malabari,” said a crime branch official, requesting anonymity.

Malabari was first arrested in 2009 by the Mangalore police’s crime branch, when he had come to allegedly assassinate prominent leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sri Rama Sene, including Varun Gandhi and Pramod Muthalik.

In 2014, the Mumbai crime branch took Malabari’s custody for his involvement in the 1998 murder of Shabbir Pathan. He was then sent back to Karnataka and lodged at the Bangalore Central Prison. On July 21, 2014, Malabari was released on bail to visit his ailing wife. After this, he did not turn up during court dates twice, following which the court issued an arrest warrant. The Mangalore police got lookout and red corner notices issued against him.

For now, there has been no official communication with the city police about bringing him back from Abu Dhabi. The Karnataka police may take his custody, as after jumping bail, he was allegedly involved in three more crimes in that state, a crime branch official said.