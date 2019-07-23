‘Dawood’s nephew involved in extortion racket for two years’: Anti-extortion cell

Fugitive underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew, Rizwan Kaskar, who was arrested last week for extortion, was produced in court on Monday and sent to police custody till July 29.

The anti-extortion cell (AEC), which arrested Rizwan Kaskar and two of his associates last week, said he got involved in the family’s extortion racket after his father Iqbal Kaskar was arrested and sent to jail in 2017. Rizwan Kaskar and two of his associates — Ahmedraza Afroz Vadhariya, 24, and Ashfaq Rafiq Towelwala, 34 — were arrested for allegedly threatening a south Mumbai businessman. During interrogation, AEC officials found out that Rizwan Kaskar has extorted and threatened four more businessmen from Mumbai and two from Gujarat, an official told HT.

“Rizwan lived in Dubai. He became active two years ago, and started using the Kaskar name to threaten businessmen in Mumbai and Gujarat,” said an AEC official, adding, “Apart from extortion, he cheated two Mumbai businessmen of ₹85 lakh and ₹25.5 lakh, by using the names of gangsters Fahim Machmach and Chhota Shakeel.” The investigation threw up details on the trio’s way of working, the official said.

For instance, in this case, Vadhariya cheated the Mumbai businessman of ₹25.5 lakh by promising to provide him with mobiles accessories at a lower price through a friend in Dubai. “When the victim started asking for his money, Vadhariya threatened him using Machmach and Chhota Shakeel’s names,” the official said. AEC found the accused called their victims through a messaging app, making it harder for them to be traced. They would record threats on the app’s recorder and send it to victims, directly and through middlemen. “They would then delete these messages,” said the official.

The cell is probing how many people are working for Rizwan Kaskar in Mumbai.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 00:12 IST