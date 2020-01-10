Debris dumped across 10.2ha of mangroves: HC committee

mumbai

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 23:16 IST

The Bombay high court (HC)-appointed state mangrove and wetland committee has stated that despite the removal of 2,274 encroachments from 14 hectare (ha) reserved mangrove forests across 10 locations in the city in 2019, debris has been dumped on 10.22 ha mangrove forests across eight locations..

Construction debris lies on mangrove forests whose total area is equivalent to almost seven times the area of Wankhede Stadium (1.48 ha). “Going by the average of 1,000 mangrove trees per hectare, the city has lost anywhere between 10,000 to 15,000 mangrove trees due to these encroachments that are now covered by construction debris,” said Stalin D, member of the HC-appointed committee.

The details were revealed in the minutes of the last meeting of the HC-appointed committee held in December 2019, which were released earlier this week.

Construction debris has been dumped in reserved forest areas in Vikhroli (0.39ha); Ghatkopar (0.89 ha); Mahim (0.5ha); Cheeta Camp (2ha); Trombay (0.43ha); Malwani (4ha); Marve (0.5 ha); and Kandivli (1.5ha). The total mangrove forest area under threat is 14ha. In July 2019, the committee had told state agencies to clear the debris by the end of 2019. However, this has not been done so far.

Now the committee has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai suburban district administration, and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) to clear the debris and begin restoring the sites immediately. “As per directions issued over the past year, all these areas should have been developed as forests by now,” said Neenu Somraj, member secretary of the HC-appointed committee. Somraj said state agencies had said they were yet to find an alternative area to dump debris.

“This debris cannot be dumped within Mumbai because there is no area, and it is also not allowed. If we are provided funds from the committee, we can begin the tendering process, which will take two months, and another two months will be needed to remove the debris,” said Ashok Khaire, deputy municipal commissioner, BMC.

Konkan commissioner Shivaji Daunde had told state agencies in November that funds to clear the debris would be provided by the state if required. “BMC cannot claim lack of funds because the HC had instructed BMC to remove this debris. If the funds are less, the state needs to create a fund for mangrove restoration and deploy personnel for debris removal,” said Stalin.

Mhada vice-president and chief executive officer Milind Mhaiskar said mangrove areas under the agency’s jurisdiction will be handed over to the forest department by March after removing all debris from the sites. “These patches have already been cordoned off and preparations for the handover process are underway,” he said.