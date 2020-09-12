e-paper
Decide on pleas of cooperative bank employees, seeking permission to travel by local, in 3 weeks: Bombay HC to Maharashtra government

mumbai Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:39 IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday directed the Maharashtra government to take a decision on two representations of Cooperative Bank Employees Union, Mumbai, seeking permission for employees of cooperative banks in Mumbai and Thane to travel by suburban trains to reach their workplaces.

The bench of justice KK Tated and justice NR Borkar directed the state government to decide on the representations of the union and communicate the decision to its members in three weeks.

The union moved HC after its members were being stopped by police from boarding local trains. Advocate TJ Pandian, the counsel for the union, submitted that a vast majority of employees working in various cooperative banks in Mumbai reside at far off places. Before the lockdown, these employees used to travel to their respective workplaces on local trains. However, after the lockdown was imposed, they are not being allowed to travel by locals, despite the fact that employees in essential services are permitted to travel by trains. This is causing serious hardships to the bank employees in reporting to their places of work, Pandian said.

He further submitted that the Union home ministry allowed employees of nationalised banks to travel by local trains, but the employees of cooperative banks are given discriminatory treatment.

Additional government pleader Rupali Shinde said considering the present Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra, it is very difficult to allow the members of the union to travel by local trains.

However, after the petitioner’s lawyer pointed out that their representations, dated June 15 and July 2, were not pending, HC issued the direction to the government to decide the representations.

