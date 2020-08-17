Degree admission third list: Cut-offs high; one more list on Aug 25

mumbai

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:13 IST

The University of Mumbai (MU) released its third merit list for admissions to degree courses on Monday evening, with only a handful of names in the lists of popular courses in coveted colleges and no seats in arts section in some colleges. Looking at a large number of seats that remain vacant after three merit lists in a majority of its affiliated colleges, MU has asked institutes to release a fourth merit list at 11am on August 25.

The third merit list for the Bachelors in Arts (BA) course at Jai Hind College had names of 82 students, all who scored between 93.83% and 93%,. The second merit list for the same course had ended at 94%. “The difference in cut-offs between the second and the third merit list is very miniscule because we had only a handful of seats vacant in popular courses. We witnessed very few admission withdrawals,” said Ashok Wadia, principal of the institute.

St Xavier’s College at Dhobi Talao had no third merit list for the BA course. “Withdrawal of admissions is otherwise a very common trend because students who have opted for numerous colleges end up finding a seat in a course and college of their choice with every consequent list, but this year, surprisingly, only a handful of students have opted out of courses,” said Hemlata Bagla, principal of KC College, Churchgate.

Compared to the second merit list, the cut-offs at the sought-after colleges didn’t drop by more than a couple of percentage points. The only exception was BSc, which witnessed a steeper drop in cut-offs at most of the colleges. Most unaided courses, especially Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Bachelors in Management Studies (BMS), Bachelors in Accounting & Finance (BAF), etc remained in demand and their cut-offs at most top colleges remained on the higher side.

Wilson College in Worli was one of the colleges that witnessed a seven percentage point rise in their BA cut-off in the first merit list this year compared to last year, and their third merit list for BA and BMM still remained on the higher side. “I believe most withdrawal of admissions will take place in BSc course, once admissions to professional courses (medical and engineering) commence,” said a spokesperson for the college.

Students whose names appeared on the third merit list have time till August 21 to finish the process of confirmation of admission. MU is also keeping the pre-admission registrations link open between August 18 and 21, for students who are yet to finish the process in order to be eligible for the fourth merit list.

After August 28, the colleges will have to release a list of vacant seats across courses, if any, and students will then have the choice to opt for these seats by approaching each college individually.