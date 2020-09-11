e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Delay in FYJC admission due to stay on Maratha reservation worries Maharashtra colleges over completion of syllabus

Delay in FYJC admission due to stay on Maratha reservation worries Maharashtra colleges over completion of syllabus

mumbai Updated: Sep 11, 2020 01:22 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
         

With the state government’s decision to stay admissions to first-year junior college (FYJC), in line with the Supreme Court’s (SC) interim stay on Maratha reservation in jobs and education, colleges said they are worried about how these students will cope with the academic year.

The general admission rounds to FYJC usually conclude by August, after which colleges begin. This year, however, due to late declaration of the Class 10 results, with the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the process began in August and only one admission round has concluded so far. With the stay on the admission process, colleges are now worried about completing the syllabus and conducting exams for Class 11.

“Usually, colleges begin by August, and we conduct the first unit test by September. Then the first terminal exam is usually conducted before the Diwali break. This year the entire schedule has gone haywire, and we don’t know if there will be enough time to teach everything, even with the reduced syllabus,” said Satram Verhani, vice-principal, Chandibai Himathmal Mansukhani (CHM) College, Ulhasnagar. Verhani said that the education department can consider pushing the academic year for these students up to June instead of April.

Vidyadhar Joshi, vice-principal at VG Vaze College, Mulund said that since Class 11 students are not known to the teachers, it might be a challenge to understand their learning needs in an online-only mode.

“Getting used to the students is difficult because teachers have not seen them in the past. This is going to be a challenge for both, the teachers and students,” he added.

On Tuesday, the education department released an official statement announcing a postponement of the second merit list which was supposed to be declared that day, after the SC stayed the Maratha quota in jobs and education. “The list is postponed, and admissions are stayed until further notice. Revised timetable for FYJC admissions will be released later after getting instructions from the state government,” stated the official statement.

