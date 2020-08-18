Developer stabbed to death in Juhu; three detained

mumbai

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:34 IST

A 55-year-old real estate developer was stabbed to death by a man while he was on his way to offer prayers at Irla Jama Masjid in Juhu at 6am on Monday. Abdul Munaf Shaikh, a resident of Saifi House in Andheri (West), was walking towards the mosque when an unknown person wearing a cap attacked him from behind. Juhu police have detained three suspects in the case so far, but the killer is still on the run.

The police, after reviewing CCTV footage which recorded the murder, said that Shaikh, who is also a trustee of the mosque, was caught unawares when a man attacked him and slit his throat. The accused then stabbed him multiple times on his head, back, stomach and chest, said police officers.

Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police, zone 9, said, “Soon after the incident, people from the mosque rushed him to Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.”

“We have identified the killer and an offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Juhu police station. The killer is still on the run. We are investigating case thoroughly,” said Trimukhe.

“Being a real estate developer, he had built many buildings and had also undertaken a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project recently. We are probing possible angles,” added the officer.

As part of the investigation, the police detained three men, including the son of a man who had sold a piece of land to Shaikh in 2010. He was allegedly unhappy that his father had sold the land at a cheap rate and had threatened Shaikh on many occasions, said a police officer.

“In 2019, Shaikh was planning to develop the plot. We are questioning many and have detained three people so far,” said the police officer.

Asif Ali Shaikh, a relative of the deceased, said, “Shaikh had notices someone following him when he used to go to the mosque for morning prayers. He had also filed a written complaint to DN Nagar police, but no one took cognizance.”