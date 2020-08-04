e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Doc with diploma seeks HC intervention to attain degree status

Doc with diploma seeks HC intervention to attain degree status

mumbai Updated: Aug 04, 2020 00:03 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday directed a doctor to amend his petition to challenge the June 2018 notification of the state which changed the status of diploma courses for post-graduate (PG) medical education to degree courses.

The doctor in his petition claimed that he completed the two-year diploma course in March and is asked to continue his practice amid the Covid-19 outbreak under the diploma status. He also submitted that as there is a possibility of continuing being on Covid-19 duty as a diploma student for nine more months, he should receive the benefit of being a degree holder.

A division bench of justice Ujjal Bhuyan and justice Milind Jadhav, while hearing the petition of Dr Shashikant Morale, was informed by advocate Vijay Thorat that his client took an admission in the PG diploma course in May 2018. A month later, the state government came out with a notification which changed the status of PG medical diploma courses into degree courses. Thorat submitted that when his client sought to be given the benefit of the degree status for the course, he was refused on the ground that the notification could not be applied retrospectively.

Aggrieved by the refusal, he approached the court, seeking direction to the Medical Council of India to extend the benefit of the change for him. Thorat submitted that his client was asked to continue his duty as a diploma student amid the outbreak. Thorat submitted that as Dr Morale had already completed three months in excess of the two years needed for the diploma course and was willing to serve another nine months, he should be given a degree certificate at the end of his duty instead of a diploma certificate.

The counsel for the doctor also said that the notification was discriminatory and violated the provisions under Article 14 of the Constitution and so should be struck down.

After hearing the submissions, the bench observed that as the petitioner did not challenge the notification, the court granted liberty to him to amend the petition and include the challenge to the notification itself and posted the matter for hearing on August 20.

top news
Donald Trump bars US government agencies from outsourcing to foreign workers
Donald Trump bars US government agencies from outsourcing to foreign workers
No compromise on territorial integrity, says India in 5th round of military talks with China
No compromise on territorial integrity, says India in 5th round of military talks with China
In Ayodhya, another priest tests Covid-19 positive, head priest says he’s worried
In Ayodhya, another priest tests Covid-19 positive, head priest says he’s worried
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Curfew in J-K’s Srinagar till August 5 over fears of ‘violent protests’
Curfew in J-K’s Srinagar till August 5 over fears of ‘violent protests’
PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region
PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region
Donald Trump says TikTok must sell US operations by September 15 or close
Donald Trump says TikTok must sell US operations by September 15 or close
Zafaryab Jilani on why 5-acre land 22 km from Ayodhya violates SC judgment
Zafaryab Jilani on why 5-acre land 22 km from Ayodhya violates SC judgment
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In