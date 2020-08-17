e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
DRI busts racket, seizes drugs worth ₹47 crore

mumbai Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:14 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, officers have busted a multi-state drug cartel and seized total 250kg of mephedrone (MD), ketamine and ephedrine drugs worth ₹47 crore. The DRI has also seized foreign currencies worth ₹45 lakh. Three people have been arrested in the case.

The racket was manufacturing drugs in Hyderabad and was sending it to Mumbai via a private bus. A laboratory set up in a residential unit in Mumbai and a chemical factory in Hyderabad were raided by DRI, leading to the huge recovery of drugs.

DRI officers received specific information about the arrival of drugs on August 15 in Mumbai from another state. Following this, a consignment was intercepted as soon as it arrived in Mumbai from Hyderabad. The consignment, which contained mephedrone, was concealed in a private passenger bus and had no person accompanying it.

DRI officers, however, succeeded in locating the recipients of the consignment in Mumbai and their premises were raided. The raids resulted in the seizure of mephedrone and ketamine.

“We have also seized some samples of other psychotropic substances that indicate sophisticated distribution network both within the country and abroad,” a DRI officer said.

In a three-day intensive operation, DRI officers raided multiple premises and in Mumbai and Hyderabad and seized a total of over 250 kg of different drugs (mephedrone – 210 kg, ketamine – 10kg and ephedrine – 31kg) worth nearly ₹47 crore in the grey market. Also, cash of ₹45 lakh in Indian rupees, US dollars and euros were seized.

DRI investigations have revealed that a drug manufacturing laboratory in a residential premise in Mumbai and a factory in Hyderabad, were operational. From this lab and factory, a huge quantity of various chemical raw material was recovered. The chemicals were supposed to be used for further manufacturing of the drugs, DRI officers stated.

“The mephedrone was manufactured in Hyderabad and sent via bus to Mumbai, while the ephedrine was intended for supply to another major city. The syndicate had a well-established chain of supply both within and outside the country. The payment for the raw material and finished products took place through hawala channels,” DRI officer said.

Three people have been arrested. One of the accused has a criminal past and was arrested by DRI in 2017 in a drug trafficking case.

Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug popular among the urban college-going crowd. It is also known as MD or meow meow, etc. and is known for its effects similar to that of MDMA, amphetamines and cocaine.

Ketamine, popularly used as a party and date rape drug. Also known as special K or kit-kat, Ketamine leaves the user with a sense of euphoria or a feeling of disconnect from the self. While Ephedrine is a highly sought-after chemical precursor in the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine.

