DRI seizes red sanders worth ₹7.41 crore from Nhava Sheva, Navi Mumbai; 1 arrested

mumbai Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:50 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
         

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai zone officials busted a red sanders smuggling racket and seized 18,500kg red sanders from a container intercepted at Nhava Sheva, Navi Mumbai. The seized consignment is estimated to be worth ₹7.41 crore. One of the active members of the racket has also been arrested.

Rajesh Pandey, additional director general, DRI, confirmed the development.

According to DRI sources, based on specific intelligence officials intercepted the container at Nhava Sheva on September 14 (Monday). Investigation has revealed the container was loaded with cargo at the Mundra Port, Gujarat.

“The exporter had declared the cargo as handicrafts of SS Metals (Tea Light Holder SS). However, when the container was opened 18.5 metric tonnes of red sanders were found. The same was subsequently seized,” said a DRI official.

DRI officials on Wednesday arrested a suspect, who is one of the active members of the racket and hails from Uttar Pradesh. The arrested accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Customs Act and has been sent to judicial custody by the court.

The company that was facilitating the smuggling of the banned wood has links in Uttar Pradesh. The firm is under scanner.

Probe has revealed wood consignment was supposed to be transported to Jebel Ali Port in the UAE, from where it was supposed to be sent to another destination.

DRI officials said details cannot be shared as the operation to nab the racket is still on and other accused are on their radar. More arrests are likely in the case.

Red sanders are rare and endangered wood and have a high demand in international market. Sanders smuggling rackets generally smuggle it from India to countries like China, Hong Kong and the UAE.

