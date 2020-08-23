Drunk man assaults constable at Borivli, arrested

mumbai

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 19:35 IST

Borivli police on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly assaulting an on-duty police constable. The accused Suni Sanjay Gaikwad, a resident of Durgadham Chawl, Shivajinagar, Borivli attacked the victim constable Prakash Shankar Mhatre, 40.

An officer from Borivli police station said that the incident occurred on Saturday at around 7pm. Mhatre was on patrolling duty at Ram Mandir Road, Borivli (West) when he saw Gaikwad consuming liquor in a public place, which is a violation of the law.

When Mhatre asked the accused to get up and leave the place immediately, an inebriated Gaikwad got angry and hurled a beer bottle at Mhatre. In his statement, Mhatre said, “I dodged the bottle which fell and broke near me. This infuriated Gaikwad further and he caught me by my collar and started abusing me. He broke my nameplate and a button on my shirt. I overpowered him and took him to the police station for legal action.”

Following Mhatre’s complaint, an offence under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) 427 (mischief causing damage), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the National Disaster Act were registered against Gaikwad, and he was arrested.