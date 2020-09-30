e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Early morning blaze at Raymonds’ office in Thane brought under control

Early morning blaze at Raymonds’ office in Thane brought under control

The fire had been brought under control, said officials.

mumbai Updated: Sep 30, 2020 09:44 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Thane
No one was injured or hurt in the fire since the office was empty in the morning.
No one was injured or hurt in the fire since the office was empty in the morning. (HT Photo-praful gangurde)
         

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning in a two-storey building housing Raymonds’ office next to Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School at Pokhran road number 1 in Thane, Maharashtra. No injuries or casualties were reported in the fire so far, which had been brought under control, said officials.

Police officials, Maharashtra state electricity distribution company limited officers, regional disaster management cell and fire brigade personnel were on the site with four fire engines, two rescue vehicles, three water tankers, two jumbo water tankers and two jeeps.

“The cause of the fire is unknown, but as the incident happened early in the morning, the office premises were empty, the situation is now under control.

Also Read: 4 lakh Thane residents checked for Covid-19 symptoms under ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ initiative

However, fire officials are still on the site to ensure cooling operations continue,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, regional disaster management cell, Thane.

tags
top news
Babri verdict live updates: Judge reaches CBI court, judgment shortly
Babri verdict live updates: Judge reaches CBI court, judgment shortly
Biden vs Trump: Barbs, interruptions and big quotes from US presidential debate
Biden vs Trump: Barbs, interruptions and big quotes from US presidential debate
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
‘No moral right to continue’: Priyanka attacks Adityanath over Hathras rape
‘No moral right to continue’: Priyanka attacks Adityanath over Hathras rape
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
Unlock 5 guidelines likely today: All you need to know about Delhi’s plan so far
Unlock 5 guidelines likely today: All you need to know about Delhi’s plan so far
General Atlantic to invest $498.31 million in Reliance’s retail arm
General Atlantic to invest $498.31 million in Reliance’s retail arm
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In