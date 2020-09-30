Early morning blaze at Raymonds’ office in Thane brought under control

mumbai

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 09:44 IST

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning in a two-storey building housing Raymonds’ office next to Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School at Pokhran road number 1 in Thane, Maharashtra. No injuries or casualties were reported in the fire so far, which had been brought under control, said officials.

Police officials, Maharashtra state electricity distribution company limited officers, regional disaster management cell and fire brigade personnel were on the site with four fire engines, two rescue vehicles, three water tankers, two jumbo water tankers and two jeeps.

“The cause of the fire is unknown, but as the incident happened early in the morning, the office premises were empty, the situation is now under control.

However, fire officials are still on the site to ensure cooling operations continue,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, regional disaster management cell, Thane.