Efforts on to prevent second wave of Covid-19, Thackeray tells PM Modi

mumbai

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 01:21 IST

The Maharashtra government is taking efforts to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 in the state, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray said in a meeting of chief ministers with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Thackeray said that though the state has been successful in bringing down cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi and Worli, the battle against the coronavirus is not over yet. The CM added that the state is working towards reducing the case fatality rate (CFR) in Maharashtra, which stands at 3.44%.

Modi held a meeting with chief ministers of Maharashtra Gujarat, West Bengal, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing, to review measures taken to tackle Covid-19. A statement from the Maharashtra government said that Modi said that if the 10 states, which have 80% of cases in the country, win against Covid-19, then the country would emerge victorious.

“Efforts are being taken to bring down the mortality rate. At the same time, there has been praise over controlling the situation in Dharavi and Worli. But the battle is not over yet. The government is working to see to it that there is no second wave in Maharashtra,” a statement quoting Thackeray said. He added that the Maharashtra government has not hidden any fatalities or confirmed cases, and the state has been “transparent” in providing all data.

The state, according to the CM, has 3.5 lakh beds ready with oxygen supply, ventilators and other equipment, but there is a shortage of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers.

The CM pointed out that several people who have recovered from Covid-19 have contracted other illnesses, and were forced to get institutional treatment after they tested negative. The state, as on August 10, had 358,421 recovered patients. “Those who have recovered from Covid-19 have contracted some other illnesses. There is a need to set up a mechanism to treat such individuals,” the statement added.

Thackeray added that the state government will set up infectious diseases control hospitals in all the districts, including Mumbai. He expressed the need to research how and why different types of viruses originate.

During the meeting, Thackeray reiterated the demand to cancel final-year examinations for non-professional courses, to ensure that the lives of students are not endangered. Thackeray called for a decision on the issue at the national level. He made a strong pitch to declare students as passed by giving them aggregate marks. He said students cannot be left “hanging” due to the “uncertainty” during these pandemic times. Thackeray also called for a decision to be taken in the case of final-year medical students.

The CM said that till the time a vaccine for Covid-19 is developed, masks and social distancing are the only medicine. “If we learn to live with the coronavirus, the process of unlocking restrictions will be easier and faster, Thackeray said during the meeting.