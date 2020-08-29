e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC disposes of petitions for Covid-19 test by Gonsalves, Teltumbde

Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC disposes of petitions for Covid-19 test by Gonsalves, Teltumbde

mumbai Updated: Aug 29, 2020 01:13 IST
KAY Dodhiya
KAY Dodhiya
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday disposed of the petitions filed by Vernon Gonsalves and Dr Anand Teltumbde, both accused in the Elgar Parishad case, seeking directions for them to be tested for Covid-19, as the state submitted their reports showing they had tested negative for the virus. Gonsalves and Teltumbde are currently lodged in Taloja jail.

The bench of justice RD Dhanuka and justice VG Bisht, while hearing the petitions, was informed by advocate Devyani Kulkarni that the correct report of Dr Teltumbde was not prepared and hence the state should be directed to comply as soon as possible. She further submitted that the state had only handed over a cover letter to the lawyers, which stated that Covid-19 tests were conducted and the reports were negative. She said the detailed report was not received.

Chief public prosecutor Deepak Thakare sought time and submitted the report of Gonsalves and the corrected report of Dr Teltumbde would be handed over to the families and hence the matter be placed for hearing after the lunch hour, which the court allowed. When the petition came up for hearing, Kulkarni informed the bench that they had received both the reports, and were satisfied and hence the petitions could be disposed of.

Gonsalves and Dr Teltumbde had moved the petition, as they had been in close contact with Telugu poet P Varavara Rao, who is a co-accused in the Elgar Parishad case, while he was being treated in the Taloja jail hospital. As Rao had tested positive, Gonsalves and Dr Teltumbde had sought to be tested.

top news
India’s case trajectory tops US Covid-19 peak
India’s case trajectory tops US Covid-19 peak
JEE-NEET row: ‘Listen to students’ voices,’ Sonia urges Centre as Cong holds nationwide protests
JEE-NEET row: ‘Listen to students’ voices,’ Sonia urges Centre as Cong holds nationwide protests
Row over Sudarshan TV programme reaches court; SC and high court give different orders
Row over Sudarshan TV programme reaches court; SC and high court give different orders
Pakistani court sentences 3 aides of Hafiz Saeed
Pakistani court sentences 3 aides of Hafiz Saeed
Karnataka in talks to acquire Bharat Gold Mine land for industrial park
Karnataka in talks to acquire Bharat Gold Mine land for industrial park
‘Anything else is a lie’: Rahul Gandhi reacts to ‘Act of God’ remark
‘Anything else is a lie’: Rahul Gandhi reacts to ‘Act of God’ remark
7 injured in acid attack over dairy dispute in Madhya Pradesh
7 injured in acid attack over dairy dispute in Madhya Pradesh
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In