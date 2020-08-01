Elgar Parishad case: Inform Dr Teltumbde’s family of his Covid-19 report, Bombay HC tells Maharashtra government

mumbai

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:24 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday directed the state to inform the family about the result of the Covid-19 test done on Elgar Parishad accused Dr Anand Teltumbde. The counsel for the other accused, Vernon Gonsalves, informed the court that as Gonsalves had tested negative and he had spoken to his family and let them know of his well-being, his plea was satisfied and he was back in Taloja Jail, but the family of Dr Teltumbde was anxious as they had not spoken to him. The state submitted that Dr Teltumbde was tested on Thursday and his report would be available on Saturday, which would be submitted before the court on Tuesday. The court has posted the matter for hearing on August 4.

A division bench of justices RD Dhanuka and justices VG Bisht while hearing the plea of Gonsalves and Dr Teltumbde, seeking directions to the jail authorities to test them for the virus, was informed by senior advocate Mihir Desai on Friday that Gonsalves had been tested for the infection and the results had come negative. Desai further submitted that as per the assurance given by the state, Gonsalves had been able to speak to his family over the phone and hence his plea was satisfied and he was back in the normal barracks at Taloja jail after completing the quarantine period.

Desai, however, submitted that the family of Dr Teltumbde was anxious as they were unaware of his status vis-à-vis the Covid infection. He added that Dr Teltumbde had not spoken to his family as well, hence the state be directed to inform whether he had been tested for the Covid infection and its result.

Public prosecutor Deepak Thakare, for the state, informed the court that Dr Teltumbde had been tested on Thursday and the report would be available on Saturday. Thakare further added that the report would be submitted on Tuesday.

After hearing the submissions, the court directed the state to inform Dr Teltumbde’s family about the outcome of the Covid test and also let the family speak to him, thereafter which the state agreed. The court has posted the matter for hearing on August 4.

Both Gonsalves and Dr Teltumbde are accused in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima-Koregaon case and have been lodged in Taloja Jail along with other accused, P Varavara Rao. After Rao had tested positive for Covid-19, Gonsalves and Dr Teltumbde had approached HC , requesting to be tested for the infection, too, as they were in close proximity with Rao while he was in jail. Gonsalves was helping Rao with day-to-day activities, while Dr Teltumbde was in the same jail hospital where Rao had been kept after his health had deteriorated.