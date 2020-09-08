Elgar Parishad case: NIA arrests two members of Kabir Kala Manch

mumbai

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:47 IST

The National Investigating Agency (MIA) on Monday arrested Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor, both members of Kabir Kala Manch which allegedly organised Elgar Parishad in December 2017.

The two were named in the original first information report (FIR) registered by Pune Police against the organisers held at Shaniwarwada on December 31, 2017.

According to the FIR registered on January 8, 2018 based on a complaint lodged by real estate developer Tushar Damgude at Vishrambaug police station, members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) incited violence by disrupting communal harmony.

According to Damgude, members of Kabir Kala Manch spread hatred through provocative songs, plays and speeches delivered at Elgar Parishad which led to wide spread violence followed by the Bhima-Koregaon incident.

Senior counsel Mihir Desai, for Gorkhe and Gaichor, said, “The two are falsely arrested by NIA. They were named in original FIR registered in 2018 and their houses were raided in April 2018. Nothing was found against them. Now after two years, they have been arrested.” Desai called the action by NIA highhanded and alleged this was a move to scare the people.

The two will be produced before the special NIA court on Tuesday where the probing agency will seek their custody for interrogation.

After their arrest, Kabir Kala Manch released a recently recorded video of Gaichor and Gorkhe in which they alleged that NIA pressured them to admit their links with maoist outfit and turn approver in the case. “Despite NIA’s threat that they would arrest us if we do not turn approver, we refused to accept it saying we have stated facts. Today, the agency has once again called us for inquiry and they may even arrest us,” Gaichor was seen claiming in the video.

Gorkhe and Gaichor along with nine other members of Kabir Kala Manch were earlier arrested in 2011 by Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad for alleged maoist connection. The duo were later granted bail by the Supreme Court in January 2017.