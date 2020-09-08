e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Elgar Parishad case: NIA arrests two members of Kabir Kala Manch

Elgar Parishad case: NIA arrests two members of Kabir Kala Manch

mumbai Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:47 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
         

The National Investigating Agency (MIA) on Monday arrested Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor, both members of Kabir Kala Manch which allegedly organised Elgar Parishad in December 2017.

The two were named in the original first information report (FIR) registered by Pune Police against the organisers held at Shaniwarwada on December 31, 2017.

According to the FIR registered on January 8, 2018 based on a complaint lodged by real estate developer Tushar Damgude at Vishrambaug police station, members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) incited violence by disrupting communal harmony.

According to Damgude, members of Kabir Kala Manch spread hatred through provocative songs, plays and speeches delivered at Elgar Parishad which led to wide spread violence followed by the Bhima-Koregaon incident.

Senior counsel Mihir Desai, for Gorkhe and Gaichor, said, “The two are falsely arrested by NIA. They were named in original FIR registered in 2018 and their houses were raided in April 2018. Nothing was found against them. Now after two years, they have been arrested.” Desai called the action by NIA highhanded and alleged this was a move to scare the people.

The two will be produced before the special NIA court on Tuesday where the probing agency will seek their custody for interrogation.

After their arrest, Kabir Kala Manch released a recently recorded video of Gaichor and Gorkhe in which they alleged that NIA pressured them to admit their links with maoist outfit and turn approver in the case. “Despite NIA’s threat that they would arrest us if we do not turn approver, we refused to accept it saying we have stated facts. Today, the agency has once again called us for inquiry and they may even arrest us,” Gaichor was seen claiming in the video.

Gorkhe and Gaichor along with nine other members of Kabir Kala Manch were earlier arrested in 2011 by Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad for alleged maoist connection. The duo were later granted bail by the Supreme Court in January 2017.

top news
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso
China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In