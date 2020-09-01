e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Equal street in Mumbai: BKC roads to open up for bicycles soon

Equal street in Mumbai: BKC roads to open up for bicycles soon

mumbai Updated: Sep 01, 2020 01:06 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
         

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will soon introduce the ‘equal streets’ concept in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). This would mean no vehicular entry in BKC for a day, enabling citizens to ride their bikes or undertake other leisure activities.

MMRDA is planning to start the initiative from October 2. RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA made this announcement at the launch of a public bike-sharing initiative at BKC on Monday.

“It will be like the equal streets initiative of Bandra or the one in Bengaluru where the roads are free for citizens for a day. We are planning to do it every Sunday,” said Rajeev, adding that except the main BKC avenue, all roads will be free. The initiative in Bandra was started by a group of citizen associations, organising various leisure activities for all age groups.

BKC is Mumbai’s topmost commercial hub, where there is not much activity on weekends. MMRDA is also planning to improve all the footpaths in the complex and make it cycle-friendly. The work will start after monsoon, Rajeev said.

On Monday, the authority launched Yulu bikes, a public electric bike-sharing facility from the Raheja Towers in BKC. Around 100 e-bikes will be available at nine different locations (including the Bandra and Kurla stations) for commuters.

“Around three lakh people alight at the Bandra and Kurla stations every day, of which 75% come to BKC via autos. While autos have their own advantage, these bikes will also work to commuters’ advantage with its pricing, ease of commute and parking,” Rajeev added.

Commuters can download the Yulu app from the play store and register. Once you find a Yulu zone, you can unlock the bike for ₹5, post which you will be charged Rs 1.5 for every minute. Commuters will have to pay Rs 199 as a deposit and can also avail the super saver packs. The bikes will also be sanitised after every ride, a spokesperson from Yulu said.

Madhav Pai, director, World Resources Institute (WRI) said, “Mumbai needs last-mile connectivity options and these initiatives are ideal for it.”

top news
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Had Pranabda become PM in 2012, things would have been different: Rajamony
Had Pranabda become PM in 2012, things would have been different: Rajamony
‘Important for India and China to reach some kind of equilibrium’: Jaishankar
‘Important for India and China to reach some kind of equilibrium’: Jaishankar
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
Hamas announces deal to end Gaza-Israel escalation
Hamas announces deal to end Gaza-Israel escalation
Venezuela government says it has pardoned more than 50 opposition politicians
Venezuela government says it has pardoned more than 50 opposition politicians
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In