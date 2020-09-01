Equal street in Mumbai: BKC roads to open up for bicycles soon

mumbai

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will soon introduce the ‘equal streets’ concept in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). This would mean no vehicular entry in BKC for a day, enabling citizens to ride their bikes or undertake other leisure activities.

MMRDA is planning to start the initiative from October 2. RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA made this announcement at the launch of a public bike-sharing initiative at BKC on Monday.

“It will be like the equal streets initiative of Bandra or the one in Bengaluru where the roads are free for citizens for a day. We are planning to do it every Sunday,” said Rajeev, adding that except the main BKC avenue, all roads will be free. The initiative in Bandra was started by a group of citizen associations, organising various leisure activities for all age groups.

BKC is Mumbai’s topmost commercial hub, where there is not much activity on weekends. MMRDA is also planning to improve all the footpaths in the complex and make it cycle-friendly. The work will start after monsoon, Rajeev said.

On Monday, the authority launched Yulu bikes, a public electric bike-sharing facility from the Raheja Towers in BKC. Around 100 e-bikes will be available at nine different locations (including the Bandra and Kurla stations) for commuters.

“Around three lakh people alight at the Bandra and Kurla stations every day, of which 75% come to BKC via autos. While autos have their own advantage, these bikes will also work to commuters’ advantage with its pricing, ease of commute and parking,” Rajeev added.

Commuters can download the Yulu app from the play store and register. Once you find a Yulu zone, you can unlock the bike for ₹5, post which you will be charged Rs 1.5 for every minute. Commuters will have to pay Rs 199 as a deposit and can also avail the super saver packs. The bikes will also be sanitised after every ride, a spokesperson from Yulu said.

Madhav Pai, director, World Resources Institute (WRI) said, “Mumbai needs last-mile connectivity options and these initiatives are ideal for it.”