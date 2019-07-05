Ex-Mumbai mayor assaults chicken traders over ‘illegal parking, hygiene’

Former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena corporator, Milind Vaidya, on Friday assaulted chicken traders who had parked their trucks outside Macchimar Colony in Mahim. Vaidya said he “was forced to take the step” as the trucks are not only parked illegally, but their presence may “lead to diseases and foul stench”.

In a video, which was widely circulated, Vaidya could be seen slapping the traders and abusing them. The corporator said despite repeated letters to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the traffic police, no action had been taken against the traders. “More than illegal parking, it is the unhygienic conditions caused by these chicken trucks which made me take this step. The BMC is responsible for keeping the area clean,” said Vaidya.

“Commuters going to Mahim station have to face this on a daily basis. I have written to the BMC and traffic department repeatedly, now am I supposed to follow up on the matter,” he asked.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of G/North ward, under which the area falls, however, said the civic body cannot take action against illegally parked vehicles. “We can only install no-parking boards or declare the area a no-parking zone. It is the traffic police who have to take action, if any.”

However, the traffic police have put the blame on the BMC, claiming there are “no no-parking boards or public parking lots in the area”. “We fine drivers for illegally parked vehicles on that road and issue at least 700 challans every day. Despite that, they continue to park vehicles near the traffic chowkie situated in the middle of the busy Lady Jamshedji Road. We don’t even have space to seize and park those vehicles…we have sent repeated reminders to the BMC about this,” said a traffic police officer.

Milind Gadankush, senior inspector, Mahim police station said no case had been registered regarding the incident.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 23:55 IST