Expect heavy rain on day 1 of Ganeshotsav

mumbai

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:05 IST

The city and suburbs could expect an increase in rain intensity between Thursday and Saturday as the weather bureau on Wednesday issued an alert for possible heavy rain across isolated areas on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (August 22) — first day of the 11-day Ganesh festival.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) for Thane and Palghar for Saturday and yellow alert for remaining days up to Sunday. Raigad district is likely to witness maximum rain till Sunday with the possibility of extremely heavy rain across isolated areas. Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune and Satara, too, can expect heavy to very heavy rain, IMD’s forecast said. “With the formation of a low-pressure weather system over northwest Bay of Bengal, which is very likely to move westwards and develop into a depression over the next 24 hours, widespread rainfall is expected over Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat from Thursday to the weekend,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy-director general, western region, IMD.

“The possibility of heavy to very heavy rain is maximum between Friday and Saturday (with the arrival of Ganeshotsav). However, rain intensity is likely to reduce for the Mumbai region from Sunday onwards.”

On Wednesday, the city and suburbs witnessed partly cloudy conditions with isolated spells of light rain. Between 8.30am and 5.30pm, the suburbs recorded 5mm rain, while 0.4mm was recorded in south Mumbai. Over 24 hours (8.30am on Tuesday and 8.30am on Wednesday), 11.5mm and 13mm rain was recorded in the suburbs and south Mumbai. The day and night temperatures were at the normal mark.

Experts highlighted weather factors such as the offshore trough was going to intensify in response to the low-pressure system moving over central India. “This will increase the moisture amount over the Mumbai region, thereby resulting in an increased frequency of showers during 20-21 August. With mostly moderate rainfall, no severe weather threat is expected. Rainfall will substantially reduce after Saturday, and widespread heavy rain appears unlikely through the rest of August,” said Akshay Deoras, independent meteorologist and PhD researcher at the University of Reading, United Kingdom.

With 17% excess rain for the entire state between June 1 and August 19, only three districts — Akola, Amravati, and Gondia — all in Vidarbha have recorded deficient rain this monsoon.