e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Fadnavis raises stink over BMC nominating PFI for Covid-19 related burials

Fadnavis raises stink over BMC nominating PFI for Covid-19 related burials

mumbai Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for nominating Popular Front India to facilitate the burial of deceased Covid-19 Muslim patients. Fadnavis has alleged that PFI is known for anti-national and anti-social activities and is likely to face a ban in states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Jharkhand.

“Why is the BMC giving legitimacy to this tainted organisation? Is chief minister Uddhav Thackeray aware of it? PFI has faced allegations of anti-national and anti-social activities including its role in fanning the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) protests. The Enforcement Directorate is investigating this organization and its funding sources,’’ said Fadnavis.

He also tweeted, “How did the alleged anti national and anti social organization PFI get work in BMC ?”

He added that the civic body is endorsing the organisation by giving them work.

The former CM circulated a BMC circular dated May 18 by its public health department in the media that says that PFI task force’s four coordinators have to be informed about Covid-19 deaths or suspected Covid-19 deaths of Muslim patients.

“Task force team from Popular Front India will facilitate the burial of Muslim bodies, in case of a dispute,’’ states the circular. It also names the four co-ordinators (Saeed Choudhary, Iqbal Khan, Saeed Ahmad, Sadique Quereshi) from PFI. The circular was signed by executive health officer Padmaja Keskar.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal said, “I am getting a report from the commissioner of police and then will act. Let’s all focus on the cyclone for now.’’

top news
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN report
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN report
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
Had never seen Laxman so angry: Raina recalls nail-biter against Aus
Had never seen Laxman so angry: Raina recalls nail-biter against Aus
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In