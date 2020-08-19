e-paper
Families of 50 Mumbai policemen, who died of Covid-19, receive ₹50 lakh each

mumbai Updated: Aug 19, 2020 16:48 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
The Maharashtra government has given ₹50 lakh each to the families of 50 Mumbai policemen who lost their lives while carrying out their responsibilities during the fight to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. The government has released a total of ₹25 crore and the police department has ensured that the funds do not get stuck in the usual red-tape, said a senior IPS officer, requesting anonymity.

Till August 19, 4,440 Mumbai policemen have been infected with the virus and 59 of them have succumbed. The Mumbai police conducted an internal survey which showed that most policemen who succumbed were either posted near containment zones or lived or worked in a containment zone or close to one. Of the 59 personnel, most were above the age of 50 and some of them were about to retire, added the senior police officer.

“Apart from the funds sanctioned by the state government, the Mumbai police have released ₹10 lakh from the Mumbai Police Foundation for each of the martyrs. We have reached out to the families of 58 of the 59 personnel who lost their lives till now. Rupees 5.8 crore has been provided as compensation by the Mumbai police,” the officer added.

“It’s our responsibility as a department to ensure the emotional and financial well-being of each of our staff members so that each one of us stands fearlessly in the battle against the pandemic,” he said.

Apart from the compensation to the deceased personnel’s families, the Mumbai police have rewarded 3,867 policemen who reported to work despite knowing the risk and got infected with ₹10,000 and an appreciation letter, added the officer.

The Mumbai police have also given ₹1 lakh advance to 121 policemen who tested positive for the virus and needed financial support. The funds were made available through the Mumbai Police Welfare Fund, added the officer.

