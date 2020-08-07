e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Fearing dropouts, BMC to provides civic school students with free notebooks

Fearing dropouts, BMC to provides civic school students with free notebooks

mumbai Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

To ensure students from civic schools do not drop out due to lack of learning material, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department has decided to distribute notebooks.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the department asked schools to furnish details about its staff who will be available to distribute free notebooks to students. “This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a possibility that some children might drop out. To avoid this, giving them school essentials in time is important. Hence, books should be distributed from August 10,” reads the circular.

Usually, students get notebooks after the BMC completes the tendering process, which often gets delayed by four to five months after the new academic year begins in June. This year, however, students will also receive other school essentials like bags, uniforms, stationery, etc, by October, said officials at the education department.

“It’s a good thing that students will get these items on time. It will help them study in the current situation, wherein physical classes are not available,” said Prashant Redij of the Mumbai Principals’ Association.

In June, the civic body also distributed textbooks to students, which were delivered as part of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan initiative, to ensure that those without internet access can have access to study material.

top news
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
It’s not for me: Speed of Covid-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns
It’s not for me: Speed of Covid-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns
Helipad, 360 degree camera: Nepal’s actions at India borders raises concern
Helipad, 360 degree camera: Nepal’s actions at India borders raises concern
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal
Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In