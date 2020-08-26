Few takers for medical posts in Ratnagiri: State to HC

mumbai

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 00:04 IST

The state, in its reply to a petition in the Bombay high court (HC) seeking directions for urgent filling of vacant posts of medical officers and health workers in Ratnagiri, has said that while some posts have been filled, a majority of them remain vacant as there are few takers.

In its affidavit, the government further said that it had initiated the process of recruitment. However, it would take time as it involved verification of documents submitted and other formalities. Hence, it was not possible to fulfill the prayers of the petitioner immediately.

A division bench of justice AA Sayed and justice NR Borkar, while hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Khalil Wasta, a fisherman from Ratnagiri, was informed by advocate Rakesh Bhatkar that with the commencement of Ganeshotsav, Ratnagiri could see a surge in Covid cases as many people would return to their hometowns to celebrate the festival. Bhatkar submitted that as many posts of medical officers and health workers were vacant in the civil hospital, it would be difficult to treat residents in the event of a spike in Covid cases, as those persons returning home were reaching there from Covid hot spots like Pune and Mumbai.

Responding to the directions of the court in an earlier hearing, wherein the state was asked to submit the measures it was taking to address the issues the state, through additional government pleader Reena Salunkhe, submitted an affidavit which stated that additional medical officers and health workers had been dispatched to Ratnagiri for the festival period.

The affidavit by Dr Sadhana M Tayde, director, commissioner of health services, informed that the Ratnagiri Civil Hospital was a 200-bed hospital, and the process of filling up posts was ongoing. It further stated that 59 appointment orders were issued after a December 2018 advertisement; 32 joined, including 15 MBBS doctors and one general surgeon. However, the affidavit pointed out that later, 27 candidates resigned, and as of now, there are only four MBBS and 22 specialist doctors at the hospital.

Similarly, in response to a July 2019 advertisement, 108 appointment orders were issued, and 71 joined, of which 37 candidates resigned later. In response to a May 2020 advertisement, 53 medical and para-medical staff were appointed, but only 26 joined.

The affidavit further stated that the latest advertisement of July 2020, has received fewer applications. Completing the recruitment process would take time, which the court accepted.

When Bhatkar objected and said that the initiatives were insufficient and sought an update on the actual number of medical officers and health workers who had reached Ratnagiri, the court asked the state to submit the details and posted the matter for hearing next week.