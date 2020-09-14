Fight Covid-19, not the Opposition or Kangana Ranaut, Fadnavis tells Thackeray

mumbai

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 06:01 IST

Maharashtra accounts for 40 per cent total deaths in the country due to Covid-19, hence Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should fight against Covid-19 rather than the opposition or actor Kangana Ranaut, said Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP leader.

“Today in Maharashtra there are more than 10 lakh Covid-19 patients and our state accounts for 40 per cent total deaths in the country.... Firstly, our Chief Minister should fight against coronavirus rather than opposition or Kangana,” said Fadnavis.

Speaking about Bihar elections, Fadnavis said, “We will practise making man to man contact while maintaining physical distancing. The credibility of our opposition parties has ended. People will bless our alliance.”

Earlier on Sunday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis in Bihar’s Ara said that the beating up of a former Naval officer in Mumbai is a kind of “state-sponsored terror”, and reiterated that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should stop the “gunda raj”.

“What happened is very wrong. This is a kind of state-sponsored terror. As I did through my tweet yesterday, I call upon the Chief Minister to stop this gunda raj. Six people were arrested yesterday after pressure from the media but were released within 10 minutes. I do not think Maharashtra has ever seen such a situation before,” Fadnavis said while speaking to the media here.

Fadnavis reached Bihar on Friday ahead of the state assembly elections along with BJP national president JP Nadda as part of his two-day visit to poll-bound Bihar.

Earlier on Friday, Madan Sharma, a former Navy officer alleged that he was beaten up by goons from the Shiv Sena after he forwarded a message on WhatsApp.

“An extremely sad and shocking incident. A retired naval officer got beaten up by goons because of just a WhatsApp forward. Please stop this Gunda Raj Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji. We demand strong action and punishment for these goons,” Fadnavis had tweeted on Friday, along with a picture of the officer.Six people were arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday.