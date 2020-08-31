Final-year exams: Maharashtra government may publish decision on schedule today

mumbai

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 00:47 IST

The state government is expected to publish its decision regarding the schedule and method of conducting the end-of-term final-year exams, by Monday. In a meeting held on Sunday, between the state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant and the vice-chancellors (VC) of all 13 state universities, suggestions by a specially-formed committee were discussed and deliberated to find how exams could be held, keeping in mind the health and safety of all stakeholders.

“The virtual meeting was attended by VCs of all state universities as well as former VCs of University of Mumbai, Rajan Welukar and Vijay Khole for their expertise on our request. A report based on the compilation of our discussion and decisions will be released by noon on Monday,” tweeted Samant on Sunday.

A source from MU said majority members of the exam committee have suggested that examination be held in a combination of online and offline mode. “Exams could be held in multiple-choice question (MCQ) mode,” said the source.

On Friday, the Apex court upheld a decision by the University Grants Commission (UGC) that called for completion of the evaluation process cross-country by September. The Supreme Court (SC) clarified that colleges and universities cannot award degrees to students without conducting final-year or final-term examinations.

The court also mentioned that states were empowered to take decisions under the Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005, to postpone final-year or final-semester exams beyond the September-end deadline. It allowed states to approach UGC for new dates that have to be communicated to them “at the earliest”.

“The University Grants Commission (UGC) has given a deadline of September 30 to complete exams but in Maharashtra, schools and colleges are going to remain shut till September 30 due to the Covid-19 situation, so how do we conduct exams? These details are being thought over and we assure students that the decision will be taken ensuring safety of all,” added Samant, via Twitter.

Samant has already clarified that examinations will be held in the simplest way and without summoning students to the exam halls.