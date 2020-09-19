Final-year exams: Maharashtra government says 100% attendance must for teaching, non-teaching staff; teachers irked

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 00:33 IST

The Maharashtra state department for higher and technical education released a government resolution (GR) late on Friday directing 100% attendance of all teaching and non-teaching college staff to ensure that the upcoming online exams for final-year students and the result declaration are completed on time. While the exams are scheduled to start on October 1, the GR does not mention when the directive will be implemented.

Teachers’ groups have raised an objection to the attendance owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Honourable Supreme Court has given a judgment on August 28 to conduct final semester exams and to conduct the same, teaching and non-teaching staff is needed,” read the GR.

It further stated that the practice of conducting examination includes several processes such as question paper preparation, assessment of answer sheets, preparation of mark sheets and declaration of results.

“Examination in the state will be conducted between October 1 and 31 this year and results are required to be announced by the first week of November. This will require a large amount of manpower. To complete the challenging task, 100% attendance of teaching and non-teaching staff is required henceforth.”

The GR also highlighted the need for all colleges to strictly follow the guidelines issues by the government and health department to ensure the safety of staff amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Colleges said the implementation of the GR will be difficult.

“For starters, the government needs to ensure that the teaching and non-teaching staff gets access to travel by local trains. We are talking about at least 50,000 employees who work across colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and there is no way they can travel safely, if not by trains,” said T Shiware, chairman of Mumbai Association of Non-Government Colleges.

Teacher groups said it is “unfair to ask the staff to attend everyday, at a time when the Covid-19 cases are hitting the peak in Maharashtra.

“Online exams are being held to ensure students don’t leave their homes for their safety, but no such importance is being given to teachers and the non-teaching staff. This is unfair to us,” said a senior teacher from a suburban college.